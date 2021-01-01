'Bayern Munich are the best team in the world' - Guardiola denies in-form Man City are best in England or Europe

The Premier League leaders can extend their record-breaking winning streak to 21 matches against Wolves on Tuesday night

Pep Guardiola insists Bayern Munich are the best team in the world despite Manchester City's recent run of form.

West Ham boss David Moyes suggested the Premier League leaders are the best team in Europe after their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

That win saw City extend their current winning streak to 20 matches - a record for an English top-flight club - but Guardiola said Liverpool, as reigning champions, should be considered the best in England, and Bayern the best in the world.

What was said?

"The best team in Europe and in the world are Bayern Munich because they won everything - they are the best," Guardiola said at his news conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Wolves on Tuesday.

"In England, the champions are Liverpool because they are the best. If you want to take the crown, you have to win. In March, nobody is champions.

"We have to do well and try to win but we cannot deny the last few months were exceptional in terms of results.

"When we played well and won comfortably, but even when we don't play well like in the last game when West Ham were exceptional, we are able to take the points."

Why are Bayern the best?

The German club now hold all six titles available to them - the Bundesliga, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as their national domestic cup (DFB-Pokal) and super cup (DFL-Supercup).

Barcelona were the only team ever to hold all six titles at the same time when Guardiola was in charge in 2009.

His legendary team won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

What's next for Man City?

City can move 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League and extend their winning run to 21 games against Wolves on Tuesday.

Article continues below

That fixture is followed by an Etihad derby against Manchester United, who sit in second place.

City remain in contention for all four trophies available to them, with an FA Cup quarter-final against Everton and second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach both in March, and the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham in April.

Further reading