Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour believes the Bavarian giants and the Bundesliga are popular in the West African nation thanks to him.

Kuffour, who spent 12 years with Bayern (1993-2005), winning six Bundesliga titles as well as the Uefa Champions League, feels the great success he enjoyed in Germany have made the team and league appreciated in Ghana.

“They follow Bundesliga a lot in Ghana,” Kuffour told Bundesliga official Kwamena Obu Mensah who had accompanied the Borussia Dortmund legends on their visit to Ghana.

“People are excited to see great players like [Robert] Lewandowski and maybe through me, people would die for Bayern because my achievement with Bayern was huge. Every time Bayern play, someone will call me and ask, are you watching,” he added.

Kuffour joined Bayern as a 17-year-old from Serie A side Torino in 1993 and was loaned out to German second division side FC Nurnberg where he impressed before he made his breakthrough with the Bavarians the following season.

He would go on to play 11 seasons for Bayern in the Bundesliga, winning the title in 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03 and 2004-05 as well as the 200-01 Champions League after defeating Valencia on post-match penalties.

Kuffour, who made 277 appearances Bayern while scoring nine goals, became the youngest defender of all-time to score in the Champions League, at the age of 18 years, 61 days against Russian side Spartak Moscow in November 1994.

With Dortmund, who had Ghana legends such as Ibrahim Tanko, Bashiru Gambo and current Black Stars coach Otto Addo play for them, coming to Ghana, Kuffour believes Bayern should also do the same.

“I think my club Bayern should come here just like Dortmund have, to show concern to Africa. Dortmund will go with information there and Bayern will see what Dortmund did in Ghana and they also have a legend here so it will happen someday,” he said.

“It is going to be wow; people would go crazy to see Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller. That would shake the whole Accra Sports Stadium.”

Kuffour was among the African Giants team that drew 2-2 with Dortmund Legends at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Black and Yellow concluded their four-day tour of Ghana on Sunday.