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Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne opens the tenth round of the German Bundesliga season on Friday night.

Vincent Kompany is back in the German champions' dugout, returning almost a month after the medical episode he suffered on the pitch during training on 23 October.

Already without Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz, all sidelined through injury, the Belgian manager also loses Harry Kane to injury.

The English centre-forward, winner of the Ballon d'Or, has to come off with an ankle problem in the 20th minute, when Tom Bischof replaces him. Bischof then sets up Nathaniel Brown in the 37th minute to make it 1-1 at half-time, cancelling out Cologne's opening goal, scored by Englishman Mikey Moore from a Said El Mala assist in the 12th minute.

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The second half begins with Tim Binder replacing Frenchman Michael Olise, who is also out through injury after visibly limping towards the end of the first half. Lennart Karl moves forward into the false-nine role.

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There are several absentees for Cologne too: Hubers, Mensah, Rondic, Skhiri and van den Berg, as well as Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, who arrived on loan from Bologna last summer with an option to buy set at €11 million and has injured a cruciate ligament in his knee.

In the 70th minute Kompany makes a double substitution, bringing on Musiala and Kim Min-Jae (formerly of Napoli) for Laimer and a highly agitated Upamecano respectively. Upamecano had been booked about ten minutes earlier. Cologne also give second-generation footballer Reigan Heskey a chance late on, but the score remains unchanged.

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Bayern Munich move on to 22 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who have a chance to go top on Saturday afternoon away to bottom-of-the-table Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bayern play away to Hamburg in the next round of the Bundesliga on Saturday 28 November, but first, on Wednesday 25 November, they have a Champions League trip to France to face Lille, managed by Italian Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, Brazil's head coach.

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MATCH DETAILS

BAYERN MUNICH 1-1 COLOGNE

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SCORERS: 12' Moore (C), 37' Brown (B).

BAYERN MUNICH (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer (70' Musiala), Upamecano (70' Kim Min-Jae), Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic (87' Codjo-Evora); Olise (46' Binder), Karl, Brown; Kane (20' Bischof). (Substitutes: Ulreich, Boey, Ito, Sapoko Ndiaye). Manager: Kompany.

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COLOGNE (3-5-1-1): Schwabe; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili; Sebulonsen (86' Castro-Montes), Krauss, Okon-Engstler (77' Johannesson), Moore (91' Bulter), Borna Sosa; Maina (77' Thielmann); S. El Mala (86' Heskey). (Substitutes: Zieler, Ache, M. El Mala, Waldschmidt). Manager: Wagner.

REFEREE: Braun.

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BOOKED: Okon-Engstler (C), Upamecano (B), S. El Mala (C).

FIXTURES:

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SATURDAY

15:30

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Elversberg-Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt-Hoffenheim

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Bayer Leverkusen-Paderborn

Borussia Mönchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund

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Union Berlin-RB Leipzig

18:30 Schalke-Stuttgart

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SUNDAY

15:30 Augsburg-Mainz

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17:30 Werder Bremen-Hamburg

STANDINGS:

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Bayern Munich 22 points

Borussia Dortmund 21

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Freiburg 19

RB Leipzig 18

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Bayer Leverkusen 16

Werder Bremen 15

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Elversberg 13

Stuttgart 12

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Hoffenheim 12

Eintracht Frankfurt 12

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Hamburg 12

Mainz 10

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Paderborn 10

Cologne 10

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Augsburg 9

Union Berlin 7

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Schalke 6

Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.

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Bayern Munich and Cologne have played one game more.