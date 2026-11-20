Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne opens the tenth round of the German Bundesliga season on Friday night.
Vincent Kompany is back in the German champions' dugout, returning almost a month after the medical episode he suffered on the pitch during training on 23 October.
Already without Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz, all sidelined through injury, the Belgian manager also loses Harry Kane to injury.
The English centre-forward, winner of the Ballon d'Or, has to come off with an ankle problem in the 20th minute, when Tom Bischof replaces him. Bischof then sets up Nathaniel Brown in the 37th minute to make it 1-1 at half-time, cancelling out Cologne's opening goal, scored by Englishman Mikey Moore from a Said El Mala assist in the 12th minute.
The second half begins with Tim Binder replacing Frenchman Michael Olise, who is also out through injury after visibly limping towards the end of the first half. Lennart Karl moves forward into the false-nine role.
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There are several absentees for Cologne too: Hubers, Mensah, Rondic, Skhiri and van den Berg, as well as Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, who arrived on loan from Bologna last summer with an option to buy set at €11 million and has injured a cruciate ligament in his knee.
In the 70th minute Kompany makes a double substitution, bringing on Musiala and Kim Min-Jae (formerly of Napoli) for Laimer and a highly agitated Upamecano respectively. Upamecano had been booked about ten minutes earlier. Cologne also give second-generation footballer Reigan Heskey a chance late on, but the score remains unchanged.
Bayern Munich move on to 22 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who have a chance to go top on Saturday afternoon away to bottom-of-the-table Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Bayern play away to Hamburg in the next round of the Bundesliga on Saturday 28 November, but first, on Wednesday 25 November, they have a Champions League trip to France to face Lille, managed by Italian Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, Brazil's head coach.
MATCH DETAILS
BAYERN MUNICH 1-1 COLOGNE
SCORERS: 12' Moore (C), 37' Brown (B).
BAYERN MUNICH (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer (70' Musiala), Upamecano (70' Kim Min-Jae), Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic (87' Codjo-Evora); Olise (46' Binder), Karl, Brown; Kane (20' Bischof). (Substitutes: Ulreich, Boey, Ito, Sapoko Ndiaye). Manager: Kompany.
COLOGNE (3-5-1-1): Schwabe; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili; Sebulonsen (86' Castro-Montes), Krauss, Okon-Engstler (77' Johannesson), Moore (91' Bulter), Borna Sosa; Maina (77' Thielmann); S. El Mala (86' Heskey). (Substitutes: Zieler, Ache, M. El Mala, Waldschmidt). Manager: Wagner.
REFEREE: Braun.
BOOKED: Okon-Engstler (C), Upamecano (B), S. El Mala (C).
FIXTURES:
SATURDAY
15:30
Elversberg-Freiburg
Eintracht Frankfurt-Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen-Paderborn
Borussia Mönchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund
Union Berlin-RB Leipzig
18:30 Schalke-Stuttgart
SUNDAY
15:30 Augsburg-Mainz
17:30 Werder Bremen-Hamburg
STANDINGS:
Bayern Munich 22 points
Borussia Dortmund 21
Freiburg 19
RB Leipzig 18
Bayer Leverkusen 16
Werder Bremen 15
Elversberg 13
Stuttgart 12
Hoffenheim 12
Eintracht Frankfurt 12
Hamburg 12
Mainz 10
Paderborn 10
Cologne 10
Augsburg 9
Union Berlin 7
Schalke 6
Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.
Bayern Munich and Cologne have played one game more.