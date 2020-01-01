Bayern irritated by Hoeness' Alaba comments as they seek to repair damage amid contract standoff

The club's former president claimed that the Austrian has a "greedy piranha for an agent" and that negotiations over a new deal are "all about money"

Bayern Munich chiefs have been left irritated by public comments made by their former president Uli Hoeness relating to David Alaba and the ongoing contract negotiations with the Austria international, Goal can reveal.

The 28-year-old - who is considered one of the most important players at Bayern - is yet to agree a new deal with the Bavarian giants, with his current contract coming to an end in 2021.

Alaba played a key role in helping Hansi Flick's side seal the treble last season and the winners are naturally desperate to retain the services of the versatile defender for the long term.

More teams

Indeed, Flick has been planning for the 2020-21 campaign with Alaba very much part of his thoughts, despite the Austrian having been linked with a move to the likes of and .

However, a frustrated Alaba was forced to respond to comments made by former Bayern president Hoeness, who criticised the player's agent Pini Zahavi and suggested that the negotiations are being held up due to his wage demands.

Hoeness told Sport1: "He has a greedy piranha for an agent. He [Alaba's father George] lets himself be influenced by him very much. This is really all about the money. He is already at the best club in the world. Where else would he go?

"We had a coffee several times over the past weeks, but because of Zahavi there has not been a result yet."

That saw Alaba reply with a lengthy statement denying Hoeness's claims after his father, George, had already hit back at what he called the spread of "dirty lies".

And sources have revealed to Goal that those in charge at Bayern were left astounded by Hoeness's views and were particularly irked by his comments relating to Alaba's father, with whom there has always been a very positive relationship.

The club's hierarchy, led by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, are now attempting to smooth things over with the Alaba camp as they seek to come to a positive conclusion over the ongoing contract talks.

Article continues below

As reported by Sky Germany, the discussions are not only being delayed due to the salary expectations but also the length of contract on offer, with Bayern reportedly only willing to offer four years while Alaba wants a deal until 2025.

Despite the uncertainty around the player's long-term future at the club, it is not expected that Alaba will leave before the summer transfer window closes.

The likes of and Barcelona would be of interest to the Vienna-born defender, although they would not be able to fund a move in the current coronavirus-affected market, and thus would look to sign him on a free in 2021 - a scenario Bayern are keen to avoid at all costs.