Speaking on Sky Austria, former Bayern Munich player Hamann took aim at Sane: "He could have stayed in Munich, but I think Bayern were very lucky to avoid this situation. We’ve seen over the past 18 months that he is no longer able to help teams."

Bayern tried to extend Sane's contract around a year and a half ago, with his deal due to expire at the time. Bayern and Sane had already reached an agreement before the winger changed his agent and wanted to renegotiate. Sane then made the surprising decision to leave Munich and join Turkish top club Galatasaray on a free transfer.

Since then, Sane has rarely lived up to the high expectations in Istanbul. He does not have a regular starting place under head coach Okan Buruk. On Tuesday evening, he came on against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League only midway through the second half and made no further impact.

Hamann delivered a harsh verdict: "Maybe we should ask the fans how frustrated they are that a Germany international has arrived, and how long has he been there now? 18 months? The return has been very limited." The TV pundit believes Galatasaray supporters would rather see Sane leave "sooner rather than later": "I don’t know what he intends to do."

How long is Leroy Sane under contract at Galatasaray?

In 2026/27, Sane has made 14 competitive appearances but played a full match only once, and he has yet to register a goal contribution. At the weekend, on the sidelines of the 4-0 league win against Konyaspor, he caused a stir when he snapped at a cameraman: "Fuck off with the camera."

Recently left out of the Germany national team by new head coach Jürgen Klopp, Sane remains under contract at Galatasaray until 2028. With a net salary of €9 million a year, the 30-year-old is one of the highest earners at the serial Süper Lig champions. Hamann does not believe Sane still has a future in Europe. He considers a move to the United States or Saudi Arabia more likely.