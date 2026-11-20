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Bayern Munich-Cologne 1-1 opens the tenth round of the German Bundesliga on Friday evening.

Vincent Kompany is back in the German champions' dugout, returning almost a month after falling ill on the pitch during training on 23 October.

With Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz already sidelined by injury, the Belgian manager also loses Harry Kane to injury.

The England centre-forward, winner of the Ballon d'Or, goes off with an ankle problem and Tom Bischof replaces him in the 20th minute. Bischof then sets up Nathaniel Brown in the 37th minute to equalise and make it 1-1 at half-time, cancelling out Cologne's opener, scored by England's Mikey Moore from a Said El Mala assist in the 12th minute.

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The second half starts with Tim Binder replacing Frenchman Michael Olise, who also goes off injured after limping noticeably towards the end of the first half. Lennart Karl moves forward into the false-nine role.

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Several players are missing for Cologne too: Hubers, Mensah, Rondic, Skhiri and van den Berg, as well as Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, who arrived from Bologna in the summer transfer window on loan with an option to buy set at €11 million and has injured a cruciate ligament in his knee.

In the 70th minute, Kompany brings on Musiala and Kim Min-Jae, formerly of Napoli, for Laimer and a very agitated Upamecano respectively. Upamecano had been booked around ten minutes earlier. Cologne also give Reigan Heskey, the son of a former player, a chance late on, but the score stays at 1-1.

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Bayern Munich move up to 22 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who have a chance to go top on Saturday afternoon away to bottom-of-the-table Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bayern play in Hamburg in the next round of the Bundesliga on Saturday 28 November. First, on Wednesday 25 November, they have a Champions League trip to France to face Lille, managed by Italian Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, Brazil's head coach.

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There is optimism that Olise, who has a bruised foot, will recover quickly. Kane, however, faces a longer spell out, as club official Eberl and manager Kompany confirmed after the match: "Harry will be out for several months." Kane has injured the syndesmosis in his left ankle, an injury that usually requires at least three months out.

Musiala is also a concern. The player has a functional neurological disorder, and Bayern Munich board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky Sport Germany: "Are we worried about him? He has a health problem. Unfortunately, we know it will be difficult for him to return to the level he showed in the past. We all hope to see him playing well again; otherwise, we will have to consider his situation. He has a very significant contract, and as a club we have to consider how to handle this situation financially too. We need to speak to his agency and then make a decision. Could he be sold? Right now, I don’t think another club could buy him in this condition."

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Match details

Bayern-Cologne 1-1

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Scorers: 12' Moore (C), 37' Brown (B).

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer (70' Musiala), Upamecano (70' Kim Min-Jae), Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic (87' Codjo-Evora); Olise (46' Binder), Karl, Brown; Kane (20' Bischof). (Subs: Ulreich, Boey, Ito, Sapoko Ndiaye). Manager: Kompany.

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Cologne (3-5-1-1): Schwabe; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili; Sebulonsen (86' Castro-Montes), Krauss, Okon-Engstler (77' Johannesson), Moore (91' Bulter), Borna Sosa; Maina (77' Thielmann); S. El Mala (86' Heskey). (Subs: Zieler, Ache, M. El Mala, Waldschmidt). Manager: Wagner.

Referee: Braun.

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Booked: Okon-Engstler (C), Upamecano (B), S. El Mala (C).

Fixtures:

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Saturday

15:30

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Elversberg-Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt-Hoffenheim

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Bayer Leverkusen-Paderborn

Borussia Mönchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund

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Union Berlin-RB Leipzig

18:30 Schalke-Stuttgart

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Sunday

15:30 Augsburg-Mainz

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17:30 Werder Bremen-Hamburg

League table:

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Bayern Munich 22 points

Borussia Dortmund 21

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Freiburg 19

RB Leipzig 18

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Bayer Leverkusen 16

Werder Bremen 15

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Elversberg 13

Stuttgart 12

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Hoffenheim 12

Eintracht Frankfurt 12

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Hamburg 12

Mainz 10

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Paderborn 10

Cologne 10

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Augsburg 9

Union Berlin 7

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Schalke 6

Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.

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Bayern Munich and Cologne have played one game more.