Bayern CEO Rummenigge 'cautiously optimistic' about fans returning in 2021

The former Germany star hopes to welcome supporters back into the Allianz Arena in the new year

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is optimistic about the prospect of fans returning to matches in 2021.

German teams welcomed supporters back into their stadiums at the start of the season after the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but were forced to close their doors again in November after a rise in cases.

But Rummenigge believes the club's hygiene policy will ensure it is safe for fans to return when the time comes.

“I think the whole world is waiting for the vaccine and hopes it will bring back a certain normality," he told the club's website.

"We at Bayern constantly adapt our hygiene concepts. We are constantly striving to optimise, to be ready for when the time comes that it’s once again possible to visit the stadium without worrying about your health.

"Predictions are difficult. I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll once again have spectators back in the Allianz Arena over the course of the year."

Rummenigge hopes German football can find solutions to the problems that have plagued it in the wake of the pandemic and is confident the league is well placed to recover next year.

"The economic damage is enormous, but our industry is even more seriously affected by the fact that our fans aren’t allowed into stadiums because of this virus," he said.

"Because at the end of the day, it’s about exciting people. I really hope 2021 will soon bring solutions, for football but above all for society as a whole."

He added: “The Bundesliga on the whole has dealt relatively well with this crisis. We developed a concept and strategy early on. Our restart last spring drew attention from around the world. That was important as a sign that things are moving forward.

"The economic damage is more severe for the bigger clubs because they have higher running costs. For example, there has still been no correction in the salary structure for the top players. Those who reach for the top shelf still have to accept spending a lot.

"On the other hand, transfer spending has halved compared to previous years. We’re not experiencing absurd sums like we did two years ago, and I doubt whether the amounts will ever reach such dimensions again.

"In principle, that’s good because very few fans had any understanding for those astronomical sums. Neither did we at Bayern, by the way, which is why we have stayed away from it all as far as possible.”