Bayern blow as Ribery suffers hamstring injury in training game

The Bundesliga champions have confirmed that the experienced French winger picked up an untimely knock during a practice match in Doha

Franck Ribery appears set for a spell on the sidelines after Bayern Munich confirmed the winger suffered a hamstring injury at their training camp in Doha.

The 35-year-old, who has four Bundesliga goals in 14 appearances this season, sustained the problem during a practice match in the club's warm-weather camp in Qatar.

Bayern are yet to place a timescale on the Frenchman's recovery, announcing that he will be out of action "for the time being".

The German giants said in a fitness update on their official website: "Bayern's mid-season training camp in Doha ended with the unfortunate news that Franck Ribery is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing a hamstring in Wednesday's evening's internal friendly match between members of the Bayern squad.

"Arjen Robben (recovering from a thigh injury) and Corentin Tolisso (sports rehab after rupturing a cruciate) are also unable to train with the team at present."

Ribery was fined by the club last week after publishing a foul-mouthed tweet hitting back at those who accused him of flaunting his wealth in uploading a video of himself with a gold-coated steak in an exclusive Dubai restaurant.

The Frenchman said: “Let's start with the envious, the angry, the people that have been spawned from a broken condom. F*ck your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree.

“I owe you nothing, my success is thanks to god, myself and my family and friends who believed in me. The others were always merely stones in my shoes.”

He added: “Secondly, to the pseudo-journalists that always criticised me and my actions (last example, the price of my food!).

“When I give [to charity] (because I've been taught to always give when I receive a lot) why no big national media is talking about it?

“You would rather talk about the vacation that I spent with my family, you watch my every move, what I eat and so on... You’re always here for this kind of futility.”