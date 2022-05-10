Baxter: Truter aware of AmaZulu FC's interest in ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach and reveals admiration for Orlando Pirates

AmaZulu FC interim coach Brandon Truter has confirmed Stuart Baxter is on the list of coaches earmarked for the Usuthu coaching job.



The position has been vacant since the club parted ways with Benni McCarthy on March 25 and Truter was appointed as a caretaker coach two days later.



Baxter, Kaitano Tembo and Steve Komphela are the three coaches who have been linked with the job in the last few weeks.



"I see Stuart Baxter is also on the list (for the coaching post)," Truter said on Daily Sun.



"I'm having constant discussions with the president on pre-season and what [players] we should like to keep and players we want to bring in for next season.



"But in football only when you put on paper then it is a done deal. But the president is a man of his word and a man of integrity. So we are leaning towards that (of planning for next season), but I've been in football for too long I count my chickens before they hatch."



Truter made it known that he is open to working with experienced British coach Baxter who parted ways with Chiefs on April 21 due to a poor run of results in the PSL.



The Cape Town-born tactician also revealed his admiration for Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi and Orlando Pirates co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi.



"Let's cross that bridge when we get there. I admire the Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches of Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and (senior coach) Steve Komphela," he said.



"They have found harmony with one another. I also admire the coaches at Orlando Pirates, but you need to find harmony.



"Once you bring in two contrasting styles of play, you will have a team that is confused and once you have two contrasting ideas, you will have coaches who don't see eye to eye."



Tembo is currently jobless having been dismissed by SuperSport United on April 13 due to the team's poor form in the league.