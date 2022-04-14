Baxter to Kaizer Chiefs players: Avoid social media where people have less information

Coach Stuart Baxter has urged Kaizer Chiefs players to shun social media because people there have a lot of opinions but don't always have all the information at their disposal.

Baxter, at times, especially when Amakhosi are defeated, found himself criticized, particularly on the various social media platforms.

"I don’t take part in social media," Baxter said as per Sowetan Live.

"You must be able to take part if you want to, yeah, but you will also have to take a step back from it and see that social media is a phenomenon. I can’t sit down with every player because I don’t know who gets hammered.

"Social media is a lot of opinions of people with less information, and I am not saying that it is not a relevant part of our society, but I don’t think I can advise [you] to take part in it.

"I don’t need to listen to, speak to, or listen to the opinions of some people that almost make a profession out of going online and commenting about things that they really don’t have the deepest knowledge about."

However, the tactician said he would have no problem with fans engaging in banter, but he would prefer players avoid it, especially when they are in difficult situations.

"It’s got to be the knowledge of the supporter, I don’t mind supporters' having their banter when sitting in bars or whatever and discussing and criticizing," Baxter added.

"When you have players that are deeply affected to the point of depression, to the point of medication, then I don’t think the advice for me will be to be switched into social media to such a deep level."

The experienced coach pointed out that there are only instances when he would listen to advice.

"If I get hammered for what Sundowns are doing, for me, that is not quite the most intelligent line of criticism," the former Bafana Bafana coach concluded.

"If I get hammered because someone came to watch my training session and the players didn’t enjoy it or the tactical aspects were wrong, then I‘ll listen to that argument.

"I have known one young boy who started abusing banned substances because he couldn’t handle the stick he was getting from social media.

"With mental health being such an issue, my only advice to people is to have the right distance if you are going to take part in social media."

Baxter will lead the Glamour Boys against SuperSport United on Saturday at FNB Stadium.