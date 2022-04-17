Baxter to Kaizer Chiefs fans: Amakhosi had no PSL success without me

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has bragged he is the only coach who has brought the club success in the last 20 years and suggested it is illogical to call for his exit after a loss to SuperSport United.

Amakhosi had come to the FNB Stadium hoping to impress the fans who were allowed back to the stands for the first time since March 2020.

However, a second-half strike by Thamsanqa Gabuza hurt the club's chances of finishing in second place on the PSL table and ensured their fans witnessed a disappointing 1-0 loss instead.

The supporters were not impressed by the result and apart from booing their coach, they called for his sacking which did not amuse the Englishman.

"I don’t have any message to the fans because if they want me to go I’ll go," Baxter said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"If the chairman says to me I don’t think you’re doing a good job then I’ll walk. I’ve got no problem doing that. I will walk myself, if I don’t think I’m affecting the team in a positive way, I’ll walk, not a problem.

"I’m the only coach that has given this club any success in the last 20 years, but I’ve got to go because we dominate the game and lose 1-0? I’ve got to listen to that?"

The 68-year-old went on to state the fans might be right to express their anger, but they cannot decide his fate at the club since it is the management that can do that.

"It’s ok, they're fans, they have the right to say exactly what they want. If that reflects what the chairman thinks and what the players think and the majority of our fans think then maybe I should walk," he added.

"But that’s nothing a group of fans will decide, that’s something the football club or I will decide. If I get that feeling, then of course I’ll walk. But at the moment I’m looking at it as a game we should’ve won but we didn’t and that happens in football."

The loss pushed Chiefs to fourth on the table with 39 points, one behind Cape Town City but with a game in hand, while Royal AM in second are four points further ahead having played an additional game more.