Baxter's tactics questioned after Kaizer Chiefs defeat to Golden Arrows in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs fans were left frustrated by coach Stuart Baxter's tactics after going down by a solitary goal to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Knox Mutozwa capitalised on a mistake by Erick Mathoho to give his team maximum points and hand Amakhosi a huge blow in their bid to challenge runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for this season's PSL title.

After the loss, the former champions remain 16 points behind Masandawana who have played three more games and have accumulated 51 points.

The supporters felt let down by the Chiefs coach owing to the decisions made during the game. They expressed their frustration while others felt it was time for Baxter to leave.

Stuart Baxter is costing the team he doesn't have an attacking tactics but only to defend we are tired @KaizerChiefs @alfavina #BaxterMustGo — Khulani Nkuna The Original (@OriginalKhulan_) March 20, 2022

No attack no goals. Chiefs failed to score after being scored at 5 minutes. Coach had enough time to attack but dololo!

Makhosi why?#KaizerChiefs — Happy Boss (@Happy_boss_k) March 20, 2022

I just wish I can wake up to a tweet of Stuart Baxter has left @KaizerChiefs we wish him all the best. I don’t understand the zig zag the team plays. — Parlty (@Parlty1) March 19, 2022

The ultimate job for a Football Coach is to consistently turn average footballers into a super team.



Stuart Baxter can't seem to do that..... — Nkosinathi I. Mazibuko (@NI_Mazibuko) March 19, 2022

Even if Stuart Baxter had CR7, Messi, Benzema and Mbape he'd turn them into a back four with CR7 & Benzema being CBs. He'd turn Messi & Mbape into Fullbacks 😟😭#DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life #Baxter #BaxterMustGo — The Musician (@bongzmessi) March 19, 2022

We can say we don't want to keep firing coaches. But Stuart Baxter is playing nonsensical and the team got no direction. Any team that players Chiefs knows that they will have more ball position and dominate. — sizwe sishi (@sizwesishi2) March 19, 2022

The sooner the Kaizer Chiefs management realises their team has a coaching problem, the better. Stuart Baxter is a bad coach, his team unable to string together 3 decent passes for the entire game and winning only through “smash and grab” tactics than playing good football. — Inside Source (@NewInsideSource) March 19, 2022

The loss was too much for some Amakhosi fans who stated they have taken a break from supporting the former champions.

Dear @KaizerChiefs I'll return a stronger fan, kaizer chiefs is still my home 🏡😭😭, I'll wait for Stuart Baxter to leave and in peace then I'll continue supporting u back for now it's a goodbye#Amakhosi4Life #itsbreaktime — #ivangeli 😭❤️ (@thabangmasheleA) March 19, 2022

No more interested in watching Kaizer Chiefs play,as long as Stuart Baxter is there.Sorry for Chiefs in wasting their money by paying lawyers to fight for those two games that we are going to https://t.co/DDfZvVUfGD BAXTER and coach Zwane must finish the last ten games PLEASE! — Inkosi yaseMlazi (@Sithemb37071451) March 19, 2022

Lol they lost again as usual this doesn't pain me anymore, I am immune to Kaizer Chiefs not winning games. https://t.co/nPgKPPW9zY — Nkululeko (@nkulipp) March 20, 2022

What is your take on Baxter's tactics? Share with us in the comment section below.