Baxter's tactics questioned after Kaizer Chiefs defeat to Golden Arrows in PSL

Seth Willis
Backpagepix

Amakhosi's chances of winning the PSL are almost over after falling to their visitors in their latest top-tier assignment

Kaizer Chiefs fans were left frustrated by coach Stuart Baxter's tactics after going down by a solitary goal to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Knox Mutozwa capitalised on a mistake by Erick Mathoho to give his team maximum points and hand Amakhosi a huge blow in their bid to challenge runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for this season's PSL title.

After the loss, the former champions remain 16 points behind Masandawana who have played three more games and have accumulated 51 points.

The supporters felt let down by the Chiefs coach owing to the decisions made during the game. They expressed their frustration while others felt it was time for Baxter to leave.

The loss was too much for some Amakhosi fans who stated they have taken a break from supporting the former champions.

