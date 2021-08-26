Baxter reveals why Ngcobo and Dube have not started for Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi collected their first PSL win on Wednesday when they defeated Baroka FC 2-1

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has insisted Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube will need time to adjust before getting their respective opportunities to represent the team.

On Wednesday, Amakhosi registered their first win in the PSL after emerging 2-1 victors over Baroka FC. At the FNB Stadium, Njabulo Blom picked Khama Billiat for the first goal. Daniel Cardoso scored the second after connecting a Sifiso Hlanti cross.

The visitors scored their lone goal courtesy of Denwin Farmer's volley after a corner taken by Nhlanhla Mgaga. But the hosts held on to bag maximum points.

What was said?

"Both Dube and Ngcobo have been excellent [in training] since they came in," Baxter told the media as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"Do you buy two players that have never played together and just throw them in together? I don’t think so. But Dube got a bit of taste [on Wednesday]. You throw one on and he has a great game and you think maybe he deserves a bit more.

"It is where we are but I am delighted with the pair. They are learning how we play and are learning what it is like to be a Kaizer Chiefs player."

'Dolly was fantastic'

Meanwhile, Baxter was impressed by Keagan Dolly with the Bafana Bafana international having produced a Man of the Match performance on his full debut for the Soweto giants.

"Keagan went in tonight, did a great job. Fantastic. Really pleased for him. I didn't think he would last as long as he did. The change when he came out was purely tactical. Because it was going long and I got the centre-back in, Anthony [Akumu]," he added.

"Some of the lads have been out for a long while, some of the lads who need to know how we play. They'll get there. I still think we've got 30 percent on top of what we showed tonight. And certainly, we've got 30 percent more to improve our attitude in managing the game."

Amakhosi are currently third on the table. They started their campaign with a goalless draw away to TX Galaxy. Their next league assignment will be away to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.