Baxter pleased with Kaizer Chiefs' response to setback in Chippa United game

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter praised his side's mental fortitude after their 3-1 victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

At 1-0 up, Chiefs were denied what looked like a legitimate second goal when Nurkovic's effort was ruled out after Kearyn Baccus was judged to have fouled Chippa keeper Lloyd Kazapua. Replays showed though that it was Chilli Boys defender Sandile Mthethwa who bumped his own keeper.

There was a further setback for the Glamour Boys to stomach when the Eastern Cape side equalized just after the restart through Eva Nga. But after seeing his side bounce back to win the game with goals from Dolly and Alexander, Baxter was satisfied with the mentallity his men showed.

"I was happy with 70 of the 90 minutes. The boys showed character, they came back - we got an equaliser against us," Baxter told SuperSport TV after the game.

"I would like to see it again - we had a goal chalked off against us which was 100 percent a mistake by the goalkeeper. So that takes character. You know the situation that we're in where we are trying to go for the highest position we can," he added.

"We had a little spell after that where it was poor concentration, poor decision making. But we turned it around and the last half hour we got it back and played decent football."

Chiefs' last two goals were both scored by substitutes, and Baxter explained why Dolly had not started the game, despite being one of Amakhosi's most important players this season.

"We didn't want to play Keagan - obviously he had a long trip (to France with Bafana Bafana), but we knew he had the 20 minutes in his legs," the coach elaborated.

"Bernard [Parker] wasn't doing badly, but we've got another game on Tuesday.

"Just fresh legs and the different skill-set Keagan has was good. Cole, we needed fresh legs in midfield. Cole was quick to the ball, he just changed the game a little for us."