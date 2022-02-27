Baxter pleased Kaizer Chiefs avoided Baroka 'landmine' ahead of Orlando Pirates Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter praised his team's focus ahead of next weekend's Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, after scraping a late 1-0 win over Baroka FC.

Chiefs had failed to pose much of an attacking threat on the evening and it had been the likes of Evidence Makgopa and Richard Mbulu, Baroka's twin strikers, who had enjoyed the better of the chances.

Amakhosi did show more intent going forward after Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama and Sabelo Radebe were introduced off the bench. Castro though only came on in the 69th minute, while the other two had to wait until the 82nd minute before getting on the field.

“Their main weapon was to get balls into the box and we had three centre-backs, and I was worried that over-ambition to go win the game, would result in losing the game. So I waited,” Baxter told SuperSport TV in explanation of his late subs.

“The second reason was because this pitch is very slick, very fast, and it does take a little bit of time to get used the pace of the game.

"We thought we would get all the attacking players on the field, because we just need that extra bit of quality on the transition or that extra smart pass.

"We worked very hard on that attack from which we scored, it's fitting that it won the game for us."

Chiefs’ next game is against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates, next Saturday. With that having the potential to distract the players, Baxter was pleased with the way his men were able to maintain focus.

"The lads should get a pat on the back because traditionally, the game before the derby, your minds is already on the derby and you can tread on a landmine," he added.

"So I think the concentration was good. Now we can look forward to the preparation, what little we've got, to take on Pirates."

Chiefs will be looking to do the double over Pirates, having won the first round league match 2-1 at the FNB Stadium.