Baxter: Ngcobo has bacterial infection - Kaizer Chiefs star's absence explained

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has revealed why Nkosingiphile Ngcobo missed their clash against Cape Town City on Tuesday night.



The attacking midfielder was a noticeable absentee from Amakhosi's starting line-up when they took on the Citizens in a PSL encounter which ended in a 0-0 draw at Cape Town Stadium.



Baxter opted for a 3-4-3 formation with Reeve Frosler and Ramahlwe Mphahlele operating as wing-backs, while Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly were the front three.



The British tactician explained Ngcobo was missing due to a practical infection hence he made tactical changes.



“Well, we changed our shape because looking at the setup of Cape Town City, we thought that playing with that extreme width that the wing-backs Reeve [Frosler] and Rama [Mphahlele] would give us that would be better,” Baxter told the media.



“We changed personnel a little bit, we wanted a few fresh legs. Mshini [Ngcobo] has got a bacterial infection so he couldn’t play."



The two-time PSL Coach of the Year feels that the changes he made had a positive effect on his team even though the Soweto giants failed to win the game.



“We sort of created a little role for Mshini, because he’s been doing so well in that little number 10 in the pocket role, so we went away from that today," he added.



“So I think all in all the changes had a positive effect. But when you don’t win the game, you’re not completely happy.”



Ngcobo has made 10 appearances for Chiefs across all competitions this term and scored twice with his wonderful strike against Maritzburg United being voted PSL Goal of the Month for December 2021.