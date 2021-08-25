Baxter: Long time since FNB Stadium witnessed Kaizer Chiefs attack like this

The 68-year-old mentor admitted his charges got sloppy with their positional play in the second half

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter lauded his side's attacking display following their win over Baroka FC on Wednesday evening.

Amakhosi claimed a 2-1 win over Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele having produced an impressive first-half showing which saw Baxter's charges play enterprising attacking football and they scored twice through Khama Billiat and Daniel Cardoso.

Baxter made a big claim about the football that was on display at the iconic FNB Stadium where the Soweto giants registered their first win of the season.

"It's been a long time since this stadium has seen the attacking play we produced in the first half. Credit to the players. They did a great job. Their passing and movement were great. I thought we had a little issue with their long-ball game," Baxter told SuperSport TV.

"Fact is we should have gone in 4 or 5-0. And we didn't and then when they score, then there's a panic. And I didn't like that. I didn't like the fact that there was a mental looseness about the second half. Yes, we had chances to kill the game but we didn't.

"There are things we will certainly have to work on. I like the three points. It puts us in a more comfortable position than if we lost 2-1 and I'll take some of the positives from the attacking side of the game. But our attitude and staying focused in the here and now needs work to be done."

The British tactician also praised Baroka, who were the better side in the second half and they managed to pull one back through Denwin Farmer, but the goal proved to be a consolation for the visitors.

"I think the game turned into a long ball, second ball game. It was like being back in England in the 1970s. Credit to Baroka. They wanted to turn it physical. They didn't want to lose the ball in midfield and get turned on the transition," he continued.

"I would have expected us to deal with that better. We got sloppy with our positional play. The support was not there. There was a lot we could have done better to disarm that type of football. But we didn't and if you don't the pressure is going to stay there right until the last second unless you kill them with another goal."

Baxter was impressed by Keagan Dolly with the Bafana Bafana international having produced a Man of the Match performance on his full debut for the Soweto giants.

"Keagan went in tonight, did a great job. Fantastic. Really pleased for him. I didn't think he would last as long as he did. The change when he came out was purely tactical. Because it was going long and I got the centre-back in, Anthony [Akumu]," he added.

"Some of the lads have been out for a long while, some of the lads who need to know how we play. They'll get there. I still think we've got 30 percent on top of what we showed tonight. And certainly, we've got 30 percent more to improve our attitude in managing the game."

Baxter went on to praise Dolly further, explaining how he's not fit enough to last a whole match yet.

Article continues below

“Did I think we would play that well this soon? No. Keagan certainly can’t give us 90 minutes yet,” he told the media, as reported on idiskitimes.

“But Keagan’s quality in off the line, being able to hold the ball to get that eye contact with him and thread things through that’s his spark.

“I think Samir, too, he was better tonight than I’ve seen him all season.”