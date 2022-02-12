Baxter: Kaizer Chiefs were off the pace the whole game

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was disappointed in his team’s meek performance in their 1-0 Nedbank Cup defeat by TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Saturday’s match was the first for Chiefs after the Christmas and Afcon break and it was also their last real shot at silverware this season as they find themselves 19 points adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.

In a lacklustre performance by Chiefs, bottom-of-the-log Galaxy were deserved winners, and Baxter admitted his team performed badly.

“The goal is a mistake. We missed a couple of chances. So as poorly as I thought we played, I thought we lacked quality all the way through the game,” he told SuperSport TV.

“The pass was not accurate, the run was poorly timed, the tackle was a little bit early or late. So we were off the pace the whole game.

“And when we did produce some moments of quality, I think the quality the players know they have, then we looked okay.

“But to gain momentum and to have some sort of energy and power in a cup game, you need to sustain that, and we didn’t sustain that.”

Baxter, a three-time winner of the Nedbank Cup (twice with SuperSport United, once with Chiefs in a previous spell), was surprised at his side’s poor showing, after having seemingly been up for the game earlier in the week.

“The players have looked so good, we’ve has such quality in training, that if the players had produced half of it tonight we would have won the game,” he said.

The Amakhosi mentor accepts that the defeat will also be sorely felt by the Amakhosi supporters.

“The fans will be as disappointed as I am. They know what this was meaning for us tonight (a last chance at a trophy this season).

“Maybe that’s part of the reason that we didn’t fire on all cylinders,” Baxter elaborated.

“That the players also realised it, that there was an element of anxiety there.

“For the fans, we want them back in here, they’re our blood, they’re the ones that drive us. And we miss them, we have great fans and the fans are our extra player. We missed them, this is not what we wanted tonight, and we’ll have to push on together.”