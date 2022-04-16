Baxter insists Kaizer Chiefs could have won comfortably against SuperSport United as fans boo coach

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter insisted that his side could have secured a comfortable win if they had converted one of their chances against SuperSport United on Saturday night.



Thamsanqa Gabuza's second half goal earned Matsatsantsa a 1-0 win over Amakhosi, who created the better chances in the PSL encounter, but the Glamour Boys couldn't hit the back of the net on the night.



The British mentor, who was booed by unhappy Amakhosi fans at the end of the match, felt that his side's attacking performance was not consistent enough against Matsatsantsa hence they couldn't score.



"We weren't good enough in the evening weren't we? The quality you show when you're defending, when you're in possession at times when we're finishing at times, we just didn't get to the level where we think it should have been a comfortable win," Baxter told SuperSport TV.



"I think if we had scored one of those many chances it would have probably settled everybody and now we're chasing and then we give away a goal.



"A good transition goal on their part but on our part is a poor goal to give away. So stats don't win you games, possession doesn't win you games, putting the ball between the posts is what wins games."





Chiefs supporters shouted 'Baxter must go' at the end of the match after the Soweto giants failed to climb up to third place on the league standings with a win over SuperSport. Amakhosi remained fourth on the log after losing on the night.



"I thought there was some good play at times, some of our attacking was good at times but it was not consistent enough and neither was our possession," Baxter continued.

"So we did turn over possession far too often to give them that encouragement that there is a transition for you. So I think that's one thing we got to look at certainly

"But definitely we got to finish some of this good play so that we can get the result not just a pat on the back after the game."



Chiefs will now take on Stellenbosch FC in a PSL match in the Western Cape on April 23.