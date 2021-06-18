How Baxter's arrival has increased Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning Caf Champions League

On Saturday night the Glamour Boys take on Wydad Casablanca in a first leg semi-final encounter in Morocco with the return game a week later in Soweto

Rather than disrupting the Kaizer Chiefs squad with a new coach in charge, Stuart Baxter’s arrival could be the catalyst Amakhosi need for continental glory in the Caf Champions League

"Change is as good as a holiday," the saying goes.

And while the Chiefs players will have to wait a bit longer to join their PSL contemporaries on holiday, or not at all if they progress to the final, the change has certainly brought about a fresh energy.

And that's no slight on former coach Gavin Hunt; it's human nature.

Current Amakhosi captain Bernard Parker underlined that this week:

“The guys are happy, meaning, I am saying wherever in the world, not only in football, where there is change, we all want to impress the boss. So this is what the guys want to do, they just want to impress the boss," he told Chiefs media.

And so in that respect, while it may be harsh on Hunt, who led the team all the way to the semi-finals before being sacked, it may be the case that Baxter has arrived at just the right time in terms of Amakhosi's chances of getting past Wydad and going all the way to the final, and possibly even winning it.

Of course Baxter won't even be on the bench in Casablanca on Saturday evening, due to work permit issues.

But that might not entirely matter, because his work has been done at the training pitch and in and around the club, over the past couple of weeks since arriving.

And tactical acumen aside, one of Baxter's greatest strengths - as witnesses in his previous spells as both Chiefs and Bafana Bafana coach, is his affable personality.

Perhaps somewhat similar to former Bafana coach Clive Barker, Baxter is the kind of mentor whose motivational skills and personality play an important part in his coaching.

If it's a happy, motivated, refreshed and recharged bunch of Amakhosi players who head into the fessing room on Saturday evening in north Africa, the greater the chances are of getting a favourable result ahead of the return match in Johannesburg.

And that the team ended the domestic league season on a high note under assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, with wins over Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy, to clinch a top eight spot, would also have given them an extra shot of confidence.

It remains a long shot, but with only three matches to play - the two-legged semis and the one-off final - Chiefs fans can afford to be hopeful that their team will join Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as winners of Africa’s greatest club competition.