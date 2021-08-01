Baxter gives his verdict on Kaizer Chiefs new boys

One of the Amakhosi's new recruits, Brandon Petersen made two saves in the penalty shootout as the Glamour Boys won 4-3

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was pleased all around following his team's victory over Orlando Pirates in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup, played at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday night.

The match had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes and there had been little to separate the sides while chances were few and far between.

Chiefs could have wrapped the game up in regulation time, but had to do it via the shoot-out after Daniel Cardoso's second-half penalty had been saved by Richard Ofori.

Baxter was satisfied with the performance his team gave and had praise for Brandon Petersen, who made his debut as a late, second-half substitute, replacing Itumeleng Khune, before going on to shine in the spot kicks.

"I thought the second-half performance warranted it, it was an even first half," Baxter told SuperSport TV after the match when asked if his side were deserved winners.

"I think we stepped up in the second half, our movement around the box was much better, we looked more dangerous.

"And I think when it comes to penalties, just happy that you come out on top because it can go either way. Brandon was magnificent."

For Baxter, the value of seeing some of the new signings in action was nearly as valuable as the win itself.

The debutants included Petersen as well as Kgaogelo Sekgota, Phathutshedzo Nange, Cole Alexander and Sifiso Hlanti. Youngsters Lebohang Lesako and Sabelo Radebe also got some rare game-time.

"This game was information for me it really was. Yes for the supporters we have got to win it, we get that," the 67-year-old Baxter explained.

Article continues below

"And it's the old enemy so we always want to win. This was about information moving forward.

"None of the new players disappointed me. Some of the players who we know can play, they staked a claim.

"So I was happy with the evening's work and I think there are enough subtle shoots of green grass growing through."