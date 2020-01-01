Baxter: Former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United coach will consider PSL clubs – Agent

The former Amakhosi manager is still open to a possible return to the PSL whenever an opportunity arises

Despite refuting media reports his client is looking to return to Naturena and take charge of , Stuart Baxter’s agent Steve Kapeluschnik explains his client’s future ambitions.

The former Bafana Bafana manager has been linked with a possible return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders.

Kapeluschnik says because the English manager has done well in the South African top-flight, he often gets telephone calls on the coach’s availability.

More teams

“No, he hasn’t been linked with Chiefs. What I said is that Baxter loves the country and if there is a project that is available and the timing is right for him and the project is right, he will consider the project,” Kapeluschnik told IOL.

“ is always an option for him but I can’t say it is that club or this club.

“There will always be clubs that will enquire about his services because he has really, really done well here. I often get calls about that.”

The links with the current PSL table-toppers emanate from the fact that Baxter enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Chiefs and is seen as one of the most loved coaches by the Glamour Boys’ family.

Chiefs were cup kings under the former U19 coach as he managed to lift two PSL titles, the MTN8 as well as the Nedbank Cup trophies.

As they have struggled to lift trophies since his departure after the 2014/15 season, many have reportedly called for his return to succeed Ernst Middendorp whose tactics have been criticized by a section of the supporters.

Article continues below

Baxter was replaced by former Bafana skipper Steve Komphela who left the club in the 2017/18 campaign, vacating the seat for former coach Giovanni Solinas who was replaced by Middendorop after a short stint.

In addition, the German manager has also transformed the Soweto giants into a formidable side and firm favourites to dethrone as PSL champions, they lead the title chase with 48 points but the season has been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, after his departure from the 50-year-old club, Baxter joined SuperSport United before leaving to take over at Safa House where he coached Bafana until August last year.