Baxter defends Kaizer Chiefs strikers: They can be the best in the country

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes that Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Keagan Dolly could potentially be the best striking combo in the PSL.

Tuesday’s stalemate followed last weekend’s 1-0 Nedbank Cup defeat to TS Galaxy and the Glamour Boys have failed to score in three of their last four matches now.

“We’re still lacking that cutting edge and final ball,” Baxter told SuperSport TV after the draw at the Cape Town Stadium.

“Small things make a big difference,” the Englishman said in reference to some of the final balls and decision making his men made on attack.

“If you look at the quality of some of our play, I think it was very good...but you’ve got to take those chances we get.”

The visitors failed to create clearcut chances and City keeper Hugo Marques was barely tested on the night.

Baxter, however, remains confident in the ability of his front-men, but feels they could do with more support from their team-mates.

“I think our front three on their day, they could be the best front three in the country,” said the former Bafana Bafana head coach.

“I think they’re so lively, and their movements when they’re on song, is very, very difficult to deal with.

“Playing the way we played today, I didn’t think we had enough happening around them. So when the ball went into Khama, for example, their centre-back could stay very tight. Because he saw no movement around him.

“I think when we get that, then people (opposition defenders) will have a handful because they’re so lively.”

Chiefs have other attacking options such as Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama, who came on as subs, as well as the likes of Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sabelo Radebe, Leonardo Castro and Happy Mashiane, but Baxter does not feel the need for change for the sake of it.

“I’m not one to change the squad just because you have players – they should earn the right to get in and they should be playing better than the ones who are playing.”