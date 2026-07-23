Spanish reports have dropped a bombshell. Liverpool are keen on Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, and the Brazilian's arrival could prove the biggest deal of 2027.

Vinicius sees his current deal at the Bernabeu expire at the end of the 2026/27 season. That gives him the right to negotiate and sign a preliminary agreement with any club outside Spain from January 2027, should he fail to reach fresh terms with the Merengue board.

Reliable Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon reports that Liverpool have made the 26-year-old a priority target for 2027. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are watching his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu closely.

According to the reports, agents representing the Brazilian have already made contact with English clubs to explore a possible move, should his standing at Real Madrid change. That follows earlier talk of tension in his relationship with coach Xabi Alonso and his reluctance to sign a new deal at the time.

Vinicius has repeatedly played down the speculation, insisting he wants to stay. "I enjoy every moment here, I want to continue playing for this club my whole life, but I am in no hurry to renew my contract," he said last May. "We have an agreement until 2027 and we have a lot to talk about. The club is reassured and I am reassured."

Over the past eight years, the winger has become one of Real Madrid's most important pillars. He has won two Champions League titles, scoring in both the 2022 and 2024 finals, and added three La Liga crowns. He also finished runner-up for the Ballon d'Or, claimed the FIFA Best player award and racked up 128 goals in 375 appearances for the club.

The Brazilian currently earns around 18 million euros a year after tax under the contract he signed in 2022, which carries a release clause worth one billion euros.

The numbers tell their own story. Vinicius made 53 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists. He also featured for Brazil at the World Cup this summer before they crashed out in the round of 16 against Norway.