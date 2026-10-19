Battle of numbers and gold: revenge and history ignite the European contest between Dembélé and Yamal

Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele have played together for only seven minutes in a competitive match, having trained together under Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona during the 2022-2023 season, when the academy graduate began forcing his way into the first team at just 15 years of age.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", that historic day came on 29 April 2023, when he made his debut against Real Betis (4-0) at the Camp Nou. He replaced Gavi in the 83rd minute, ten minutes after the Frenchman had come on for Raphinha in the 73rd.

For those seven minutes up to the 90th, they worked opposite wings, and Ousmane couldn't make the most of a superb pass from that gifted youngster.

Neither could have imagined that three and a half years later they would be locked in a fierce battle this week at the Parc des Princes in Paris, the city Dembele moved to in August 2023 after spending a few more days of pre-season with Lamine and even playing a friendly against Arsenal on the American tour.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Lamine, 19, and Dembele, 29, meet tomorrow, Tuesday, in Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona in the third round of the Champions League. Both are at the peak of their form.

Five previous meetings between Dembele and Yamal

They have met five times before, twice with their clubs and three times with their national teams. This one is different. Barcelona want to prove they belong among the contenders for the European title against the winners of the last two editions, and then there's the Ballon d'Or: the most recent winner of the award given to the world's best player (Dembele) hosts one of the leading candidates to win it.

A year ago, Lamine finished runner-up to Dembele. He's now convinced the time has come to take another step forward.

What happens on the pitch will have no influence on the voting, which closed a long time ago, but it will serve to define each man's personal claim, always with respect and sportsmanship because the relationship between them is excellent.

Nine goals and ten assists in eleven competitive matches: that's what Lamine brings into the game.

On Saturday, he curled in a superb opener against Real Betis in a 5-2 win and set up another for Gabriel Jesus.

Dembele also put in a standout performance on Saturday at Strasbourg (1-3). He came on in the 63rd minute, scored, teed up Zabarnyi and dragged his team back from a goal down, all despite missing a penalty.

Four goals and six assists in nine matches tell his story, and he has been involved in more of the rotations.

A clear advantage for Yamal

In their five previous meetings, Lamine leads in wins (4-1), goals (3-2) and assists (1-0).

The two players first faced each other in the quarter-finals of the 2023-2024 Champions League. Barcelona, under Xavi, won 3-2 in Paris despite Dembele's goal, then lost 4-1 at the Camp Nou after Araujo was sent off with the score at 1-0.

With that scoreline, Xavi hauled Lamine off in the 34th minute for a defender, Inigo Martinez, after the teenager had created Raphinha's opener. Dembele then took over, scoring another goal and winning a penalty that Mbappe converted.

Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win in the group stage of the 2025-2026 Champions League brought no direct duel between the two stars because of Dembele's injury.

International competition is where the gap really opens up. Spain knocked France out of the semi-finals of Euro 2024, the 2025 Nations League and the 2026 World Cup, thanks to a wonderful goal from Lamine, two goals, and a penalty he won, respectively, in three matches in which Dembele did not shine.