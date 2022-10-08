Bassey opens Eredivisie account as Kudus’ Ajax beat FC Volendam

Calvin Bassey scored his maiden Ajax goal as the Sons of the Gods silenced Volendam 4-2 in a Dutch top-flight clash on Saturday.

Bassey scores first Ajax goal

His first in Dutch Eredivisie

Sons of the Gods secure win

WHAT HAPPENED? After Dusan Tadic had given Ajax a 17th-minute lead from the penalty mark, the Nigeria international doubled their lead six minutes before the half time break. Left unmarked in the hosts’ penalty area, Bassey headed Steven Berghuis’ well-taken cross past goalkeeper Filip Stankovic. Although Volendam tried to launch a comeback through goals from Lequincio Zeefuik and Carel Eiting, the former European champions ensured victory courtesy of goals from Brian Brobbey and Davy Klaassen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the defender’s first goal for the Sons of the Gods to the Johan Cruyff Arena from Scottish top-flight side Rangers. Also, it is a perfect response to ex-midfielder Marciano Vink – who claimed Bassey is a poor passer. Meanwhile, Ajax put in a statement performance which further suggested that their 6-1 loss to Napoli was a blip.

ALL EYES ON: Aside from his maiden strike for Alfred Schreuder’s men, Bassey put up a commanding display with stats showing he accounted for four total tackles, one clearance with two shots on target from his defensive duties.

WHAT ELSE? Ghana international Mohammed Kudus – who was named in the starting XI could not find the net. He was subbed off for Brian Brobbey in the 61st minute.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Steven Berghuis has now scored or assisted a goal against 27 different Eredivisie opponents, more than any other player since the turn of the century.

WHAT NEXT FOR BASSEY? Buoyed by his strike against Volendam, the defender would be hoping to find the net again when Ajax face Napoli in Tuesday’s Champions League outing.