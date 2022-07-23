Bassey's Ajax transfer sets him up nicely for future destination transfer

The flexible defender moved to the Dutch giants after a promising 2021/22 season with Scottish outfit Rangers

With the dust still settling on Calvin Bassey’s transfer to Eredivisie giants Ajax, many questions are being asked, with a couple especially noteworthy.

The first centres on whether it was the right time to move to a side in obvious transition, after losing the esteemed Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, as well as a host of key players from their title-winning 2021/22 season.

Following the aforementioned inquiry are questions surrounding Ajax’s standing vis-a-vis Rangers, the club Bassey left for big money this week after an encouraging year in the preceding campaign.

Article continues below

Sebastien Haller has left the defending Dutch champions for Borussia Dortmund, as has Lisandro Martinez, who, like Ten Hag, departed for Manchester United.

Getty

Throw in the sales of Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern Munich (the latter joining FC Hollywood on a free transfer) and Nicolas Tagliafico to Olympique Lyon and a potentially tricky period awaits de Godenzonen.

Having said that, the club have moved swiftly to mitigate those departures by acquiring Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn, Owen Wijndal and Bassey, with Alfred Schreuder replacing Ten Hag after his title-winning campaign with Club Brugge.

Indeed, Ajax are no strangers to losing important players but the success of their transition will be contingent on how swiftly the aforementioned arrivals settle in Amsterdam.

Questions over Bassey making a sideways move, though, appear to be ill-founded and fail to consider the big picture.

Ajax.

Admittedly, the Son of the Gods are not a destination club, as evidenced by the constant pillaging of their talent pool by clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, but seemingly of higher standing than the Scottish giants.

A look at Uefa’s club coefficients places the Dutch side in 15th place, 18 spots higher than 33rd-place Rangers, while the chasm between the clubs is wider when their European performance in the last decade is considered, with the ‘Gers (66th) 50 spots behind the Eredivisie outfit.

While Scotland sits only two spots behind the Netherlands in the country coefficients, Ajax’s more likely participation in the Champions League ought to be considered.

That impressive run to the semi-final in 2018/19 is the obvious standout campaign for the 36-time Eredivisie champions, but involvement in the group stage of Europe’s premier club competition in seven of the last 10 campaigns has to count for something.

Juxtapose this with Rangers who last played in the Champions League in the 2010/11 campaign, failing to make the qualifying rounds for the top two continental competitions from 12/13 to 16/17, and the Dutch giants’ superiority is incontrovertible.

At 22, a move to Ajax seems the next step in Bassey’s development and leaves room for a destination switch in the coming seasons, which looks plausible given the Nigerian’s current trajectory and flexibility in several positions.

Bassey showed this under Giovanni van Bronckhorst last season, producing strong performances at left-back and centre-back as the Scottish giants made it to the Europa League final and claimed a first Scottish Cup title in 13 years.

Getty Images

Indeed, under Schreuder, the Nigeria international’s ability to interpret multiple roles will be valuable as Ajax look to win their domestic title for the 37th time and compete in Europe.

The 49-year-old tactician favoured a 3-5-2 in every league game for Club Brugge last season, but it remains to be seen if he leans towards that approach with Ajax or utilises the 4-3-3 and intermittent 4-2-3-1 Ten Hag deployed for four full seasons.

Bassey’s adaptability, though, means any alteration to the team’s approach from previous seasons would not be to his detriment. His skill set means he is valuable at centre-back and left-back in a back four, while a role as the left-sided centre-back or even left wing-back could suit his characteristics.

Getty Images

“Everyone asks me which one. I like both positions (left-back and centre-back),” the Super Eagle stated after joining the club. “I just enjoy playing football.

“As a kid, you always dream about playing for the biggest clubs in the world, playing in the Champions League and winning things.

“That's what Ajax is about - they play in the Champions League and they win trophies. They have got a history. The players who have come in and out of this club who have gone on to be amazing players and careers at Ajax or elsewhere just show that something is right here.”

Bassey’s joy at completing the big-money switch was profound, now he has to prove his worth at a higher level. If he does, the young defender could be a beneficiary of the spotlight Ajax provides and secure a move to one of the clubs in the upper echelons of European football sooner or later.