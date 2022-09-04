Bassey: Ajax star reflects on journey from poverty to Champions League football

The Super Eagles star is still in disbelief about how life has changed for him in the span of a few years

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey has stated his journey from poverty to the Champions League is still 'unreal'.

The Nigeria international is expected to play in Europe's biggest club competition on Wednesday against his former team Rangers.

The versatile defender joined the Dutch side in the concluded transfer window and is excited about the European game that will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday.

"When I was growing up in London, we had food and clothes, but we were poor," the 22-year-old Bassey, who was born in Italy before relocating to England, told the Telegraph.

"The journey from there to here is incredible. When I get on the field on Wednesday, the Champions League anthem will sound very unrealistic.

"I always had hopes of coming here. And now I get the chance to really show myself on this stage. Wow!"

The Super Eagles star is happy to be reunited with his former friends at the Gers and went on to comment on the possibility of playing against former teammates.

"Let me start by saying that I am intensely happy that Rangers also made it to the Champions League, and I like seeing all my friends again in Amsterdam on Wednesday, but it is also difficult," Bassey continued.

"When I’m on the field, they are not my friends for ninety minutes, and I do everything to win with Ajax. Within the lines, it is – as we call it in English – dog for dog, an every-man-for-himself fight.

"Rangers know my strengths and weaknesses and I know them from Rangers. It becomes a mind game."

The two teams are placed in a tricky Group A of the annual competition alongside last season's finalists Liverpool, and Italian outfit Napoli.

On Saturday, Bassey played the entire game as Ajax defeated Cambuur 4-0 in the Eredivisie.