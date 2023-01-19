Kaizer Chiefs have completed the transfer of DR Congo striker Christian Saile Basomboli from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers.

Chiefs have been facing difficulties in attack and at the back

They have now added a new striker and defender

Basomboli and Ditlhokwe arrive with so much expectations on them

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto have also secured Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract that will see him join the club in July 2023. The Botswana captain is in the final six months of his SuperSport United contract and will be at Chiefs on a four-year contract.

Basomboli is now an Amakhosi player after impressing coach Arthur Zwane during a trial stint in December 2022. He becomes the first Chiefs signing of the January transfer window.

The Soweto giants announced the 22-year-old arrives at Naturena on a three-and-half-year deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have been struggling upfront where they have Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez as this season's signings.

Bimenyimana is among the PSL's top goal-scorers but has been less convincing due to the number of scoring opportunities he misses during matches. Most of his goals come from the penalty spot.

Basomboli is expected to be a solution to Amakhosi's attacking problems and he arrives with pressure to lift Chiefs up.

Chiefs have also been struggling at the back where Zwane had to convert left-back Edmilson Dove into a central defender. Before the start of this season, the Amakhosi coach was insisting on finding a left-footed centre-back and that led to the signing of Dove whose game time could be limited by the arrival of Ditlhokwe.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the signing of Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli," Chiefs announced in a statement. "

"Amakhosi bought the 22-year-old left-footed striker from Nchanga Rangers in Zambia. Basomboli arrives in Naturena after penning a three-and-half year deal with the Glamour Boys. He will join the team training in the next week. Welcome to Amakhosi."

AND WHAT MORE? The Soweto giants revealed the details of Ditlhokwe's signing.

"Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of a pre-contract securing the acquisition of left-sided centre-back, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, from SuperSport United," Chiefs confirmed.

"The highly rated international who captains Botswana’s national team has penned a four-year contract and will arrive to begin his life in Naturena in July 2023. We look forward to welcoming him to Amakhosi."

WHAT NEXT FOR BASOMBOLI AND DITLHOKWE? The Congolese forward will not be available when Amakhosi face Sundowns on Saturday.

Subject to obtaining a work permit, he could make his Amakhosi debut against Royal AM on January 29 at FNB Stadium.

Ditlhokwe will only start training with Chiefs when they regroup for pre-season after the end of this season. For now, the defender will continue with Matsatsantsa who are within a chance of playing Caf Champions League football season.