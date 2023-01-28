Kaizer Chiefs are set to unleash new signing Christian Saile Basomboli on Royal AM after the striker secured a work permit.

Basomboli is now eligible to play against Royal AM on Sunday

The new Chiefs striker secured his work permit on Saturday

Congolese forward is set to offer Amakhosi alternatives up front

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs confirmed on Saturday that the Congolese forward had been granted a work permit, clearing the way for him to make his debut on Sunday when struggling Amakhosi take on Royal AM.

Chiefs have been blunt in front of goal, failing to score in their last three PSL matches, which they have all lost, and their deficiencies were laid bare in last week’s clash against Mamelodi Sundowns when they created numerous chances but did not utilise them.

The athletic and physical Basomboli comes with a huge reputation after scoring 19 goals for Zambian side Nchanga Rangers, helping them gain promotion to the Super League last season.

Basomboli’s qualities are what Arthur Zwane’s side are crying out for with his availability set to increase competition, and perhaps boost the output, of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Keagan Dolly and Ashley Du Preez the club’s preferred front three.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “This news comes at an opportune time, as the team has [struggled] in front of goal in the last three games,” Chiefs said through a statement on the club’s website.

“It will be up to coach Arthur Zwane whether or not to use the marksman in Amakhosi’s important game against Royal AM in Polokwane.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have scored 18 goals in the PSL this season with Bimenyimana (seven), Dolly (three) and Du Preez (two) contributing 12 but the figure could be higher had they been taking their chances.

Their inefficiency in front of goal has contributed to the Glamour Boys’ poor run of form, their three straight defeats leaving them sixth on the table on 24 points, 28 behind leaders Sundowns and six adrift of Richards Bay in second place, the position they hope to occupy at the end of the season, and secure continental football.

Amakhosi will, therefore, be hoping for some inspiration from their new signing which can spark a revival of sorts while easing some pain among their supporters.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs host Royal AM on Sunday with ayes on a first win in 2023.