Kaizer Chiefs' new-favourite Christian Saile Basomboli has made a promise to the club's fans ahead of Sunday's clash against TS Galaxy.

Basomboli grabbed an assist on debut

His lightning pace drew gasps of excitement from the Amakhosi faithful

Chiefs will be in action this weekend in Mbombela

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward wowed Amakhosi fans on his official debut for the team as they claimed a 2-0 win over Royal AM last weekend having been introduced as a substitute.

Basomboli grabbed an assist after he showed his electric pace before setting up Ashley Du Preez who tapped the ball home - sealing the Glamours Boys' first win over Thwihli Thwahla.

The Congolese player was happy to have obtained his South African work permit just before the match and he promised that they do their best to please Chiefs fans against Galaxy

WHAT WAS SAID: “I was very happy when I found out my documents were ready because I wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs as soon as possible," Basomboli told the club's media department.

“I was very pleased to be involved in the match day squad. I got a good reception from the Chiefs fans. As a new player it made me feel good to hear them welcome me.

“I like jersey number 21, it’s a good number. When the coach offered it to me, I said, ‘That’s good for me’," the former Eloi Saint Lupopo star added.

“You finish one game and then focus on giving 100% against Galaxy in the next one. They must keep supporting and pushing us on. We’ll do the best we can to make them happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' two goals against Royal AM ended the team's three-match goal drought and a three-match losing run.

Coach Arthur Zwane could be tempted into handing Basomboli his full debut against Galaxy as the Soweto giants look to make it two wins in a row.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has failed to score in his last four matches and the Burundian centre forward could be dropped in favour of Basomboli.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The four-time PSL champions will be away to Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.