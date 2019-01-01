Basetsana crash out of African Games after Cameroon defeat

Simphiwe Dludlu's ladies have been eliminated from the continental games after losing to the Central Africans in Rabat

The U20 women's bid to reach the African Games semi-finals ended after a 1-0 loss to in Rabat on Saturday.

Basetsana went into the encounter, keeping in mind that a win over the Central Africans will see them through to the Last Four of the competition, having gained three points from absent Zambia.

A solitary second-half effort from Marie Manga saw the 2019 Cosafa U20 Women's Cup bronze winners sent packing from the continental showpiece at the expense of the young Lionesses.

Article continues below

After a goalless first half, the ambitious young Southern Africa side suffered their second defeat in the competition after crumbling to a 78th-minute strike from Manga.

A push for a late fightback by Dludlu's side failed to materialise as the Cameroonians held on to ensure the exit of the South Africans.

South Africa's elimination from the competition means and Cameroon claimed the top two spots in Group B to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.