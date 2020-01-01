Basetsana coach Baloyi refusing to get carried away despite win in Zambia

South Africa's U20 women side's gained an initial advantage over their Cosafa rivals following an opening qualifier win in Lusaka

Jabulile Baloyi expressed her delight in 's 2-0 first-leg win against Zambia in Lusaka but insists she will not get carried away until her side seals passage to the next round.

The South African U20 women's side were meeting the Zambians for the first time in the competition since 2015, when they earned a 3-2 second-leg victory after a 0-0 first-leg draw in Lusaka.

Basetsana opened their 2020 African U20 Women's World Cup qualifier outing on a high as first-half efforts from Daniels and Thubelihle Shamase put on them on the brink of progression.

Having silenced the Zambians in the first leg the qualifiers, the South Africans are favourites to advance but the University of Johannesburg ladies coach feels the reverse fixture will be more difficult.

"I'm very happy with the result. At least, we can go back and get a positive result at home," Baloyi told the media.

"We look forward to rectifying where we went wrong because we could not play our normal game due to poor weather and the slippery pitch. At home, we look forward to good weather on the day.

"Zambia gave us a good game. The first half, they committed those two errors and we used them to get those two goals but in the second half, they could not allow us to play.

"They ensured through changing their tactics and it seems they played four players at the back with six coming at us on many occasions. It was quite a commendable tactical strategy.

"They are not a pushover team. Not playing against Zambia. At home, we expecting them to come with all gun blazing at us, change a bit of tactic and to strengthen their squad.

"They still have one and a half week to change things and put up a solid team to unsettle and steal a goal or two against us in South Africa. It will not be an easy match."

With South Africa reaching the final round seven times in previous attempts, Baloyi will keen to avoid a slip in the second leg tie against the Shepolopolo on home soil.

A second leg triumph will ensure South Africa seal a passage to the first round where they are likely to meet either Botswana or Namibia.