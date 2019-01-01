Basetsana training in Xiamen for China U19 invitational tournament

The South African junior side is in Asia, ahead of their campaign for an invitational youth championship

The South African women's team will participate in a U19 girls invitational tournament in scheduled to start on Monday, May 6.

Basetsana will be competing against , and hosts in a round-robin format.

They enjoyed their first training session in Xiamen on Sunday.​​

Basetana during their first training session in Xiamen, China ahead of the 4 Asian 4 Nations Tournament. They face in their opening match tomorrow afternoon @Banyana_Banyana pic.twitter.com/2lCOWoWQ5Z — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) May 5, 2019

Head coach Sheryl Botes, who led a 20-player squad to China, has backed her youth side to impress and challenge for glory.

“We have a very good group of players who already have national caps and international experience," Botes told the media.

"A few of them participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in , late last year and a few others have been part of the national set up for a few years. Some also participated in the Zone 5 region games, which we won.

"I believe that we have a great chance of displaying our skills in this tournament, but we are definitely here to gain experience and compete against different styles of play and tactical strategies.”

The five-day competition is part of the team's preparation for the Cosafa U20 Women's Cup and Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers later this year.

will open their campaign against Thailand in Xiamen on May 6, before clashes against China and Vietnam on May 8 and May 10 respectively.