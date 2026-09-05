Kylian Mbappe missed a 94th-minute penalty against Real Betis, and the referee's refusal to order a retake sparked fierce controversy. The doubts centred on whether Andalusian defender Marc Bartra had entered the penalty area before the kick was taken.

Real Madrid tasted defeat in La Liga for the first time this season, going down 1-0 away to Real Betis on Friday evening in the fourth round.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez reviewed the incident alongside the video assistant referee and came close to ordering the kick to be retaken. In the end, he waved play on.

The Spanish Referees' Committee explained that the decision matched the wording of the law, in line with the International Football Association Board "IFAB" rules adopted for the 2026-2027 season.

What is the offence of early encroachment?

Encroachment occurs when a player, other than the penalty taker and the goalkeeper, enters the penalty area or its arc before the kick is taken, or advances ahead of the ball.

Simply moving inside the area does not automatically bring an offence, though. The player must have directly affected the taking of the kick or gone on to take part in the continuation of play.

Where the encroaching player is a defender, the offence is called if their advance clearly affects the penalty taker, or if they play the ball or challenge for it after a rebound, thereby preventing a goal, a shot attempt, or the creation of a chance.

For an attacker who encroaches early, the offence stands when their position clearly affects the goalkeeper, or when they take part in play after the ball rebounds and then score, attempt to score, or create a goalscoring chance.

How is a player's entry into the area determined?

Judging whether a player is inside the penalty area at the moment the kick is taken depends on the position of their feet, or any part of their body touching the ground, at the moment the ball is struck.

The offence is called if one or both feet are inside the penalty area or on the line marking it, including the penalty area arc.

Parts of the body in the air do not count, nor does their vertical projection onto the pitch. There is one exception: when the entire body is off the ground.

The rule adopted for the 2026-2027 season states that "the vertical projection in the air applies only when the entire body is not touching the ground".

Bartra had one foot touching the ground outside the penalty area at the moment Mbappe took the penalty. That detail proved decisive. Under the interpretation set out in the Laws of the Game, his position did not count as an offence requiring the kick to be retaken.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums