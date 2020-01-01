Bartlett: Bafana Bafana legend follows Middendorp out of Kaizer Chiefs exit door

The 47-year-old tactician is now a free agent after leaving the Glamour Boys, who have dimissed their technical team

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have announced the departure of Shaun Bartlett.

The Bafana Bafana legend has been serving as the assistant coach under Ernest Middendorp, who was dismissed by the Soweto giants on Wednesday.

Chiefs have now parted ways with Bartlett with the Cape Town-born tactician having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal when he rejoined the club in December 2018.

The club released the following statement on Thursday morning:

"Kaizer Chiefs Chairman Kaizer Motaung, the Board of Directors and the club’s management would like to further announce that they have agreed to an early termination of assistant coach Shaun Bartlett’s contract."

"The decision to release Bartlett follows that of Amakhosi and head coach Ernst Middendorp going their separate ways yesterday."

"We wish Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future endeavours," a club statement read.

The Soweto giants have decided to dismiss the technical team after missing out on the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) title which was won by on the last day of the season.

Bartlett was on the books of Amakhosi between 2006 and 2008 and he helped the team win the 2007 Telkom Knockout Cup.

Chiefs club chairman Kaizer Motaung thanked the retired striker for his service at the Naturena-based giants.

“We would like to once again thank both gentlemen for their service to Kaizer Chiefs over the last 21 months,” Motaung said.

Bartlett has coached Lamontville and the University of Pretoria since he returned from professional football in 2009.

He also served as Bafana assistant coach under Stuart Baxter between 2018 and 2019.