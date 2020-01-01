Baroka FC vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi know that a convincing win against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele will see them being crowned champions on Saturday afternoon

are in action against this afternoon with a chance to lift the coveted trophy.

Amakhosi know they can't put a foot wrong as second-placed are breathing heavily on their necks in the title race.

Both Chiefs and Sundowns are equal on points and should Chiefs win their match against Baroka convincingly then they will have an excellent opportunity to win the title, taking into account what happens between Sundowns and Black .

Baroka need at least a point to secure their place in next season's top-flight football as are technically relegated. The latter club needs to win their match by no less than nine goals.

Game Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs Saturday, September 5 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport channel 204.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Baroka have not reported any injuries ahead of this encounter, and Dylan Kerr is expected to select his best possible line-up for this encounter.

Nhlanhla Mgaga will miss the encounter after being red-carded in the team's 4-1 loss to SuperSport United in midweek.

Still not safe from relegation, Kerr understands the importance of getting at least a point against a team that's desperate for a win.

He has players such as Evidence Makgopa, Gerald Phiri Jr and Richard Mbulu to pin his hopes on.

The availability of goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze will also be crucial but Kerr appears to be favouring Ayanda Dlamini in recent matches.

Dlamini was between the poles when Baroka beat Sundowns and lost to Matsatsantsa but after conceding four in the previous match, chances are that Kerr and his technical team will bring back Chipezeze.

Amakhosi have a few injuries concerns and several of their key players such as Erick Mathoho, Khama Billiat and Kgotso Moleko are facing late fitness tests.

The trio picked up knocks in the 1-0 win over in midweek and if they don't pass the late fitness test, then Ernst Middendorp might have no choice but to reshuffle his usual starting line-up.

All eyes will be on Samir Nurkovic to see if he can lead from the front and help Chiefs beat Baroka as they need goals on the day.

The Serbian marksman is also chasing the Golden Boot award as he's currently sitting on 13 goals, two behind both Peter Shalulile and Gabadinho Mhango.

After bringing back Itumeleng Khune against Chippa United, Middendorp knows the importance of experience for this encounter more so because he needs mental strength and big-match temperament from the players and chances are that he will opt for the tried and tested.

Match Preview

This will be the 11th meeting between Baroka and Amakhosi across all competitions since 2011.

Baroka have dominated this fixture with four wins to Chiefs' three while the other three games ended in draws.

In the reverse fixture, the Soweto giants narrowly edged out Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele 1-0, thanks to Lebogang Manyama's 39th-minute strike at FNB Stadium.

Interestingly, both Baroka and Chiefs have scored the same number of goals (nine), in the previous 10 meetings.