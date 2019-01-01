Baroka v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Two defeats on the trot for Masandawana in all competitions, will the Tshwane giants bounce back against Bakgaga?

will look to bounce back and narrow the six-point gap on log leaders as they take on FC on Saturday.

Masandawana most recently suffered defeat to rivals SuperSport United in midweek which perhaps dented their Premier Soccer League ( ) title ambitions.

However, with two more games in hand which include the clash against Baroka, Pitso Mosimane will hope to have his side firing again and catch up with Pirates.

Meanwhile, Baroka too will be desperate for the three points as they hover dangerously above the relegation zone and victory will see them move up the table for the time being with the rest of the league inactive this weekend due to the Nedbank Cup.

Game Baroka v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, April 20 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be not be broadcasted live, but you can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com N/A

Squads & Team News

Baroka will certainly be full of confidence following their most recent win against , and coach Wedson Nyirenda is likely to keep much of the same starting XI.

This could see the club’s joint top scorer with three goals Jemondre Dickens settle for a place on the bench after missing the clash against Amakhosi.

All eyes though are likely to be on whether or not Thandani Ntshumayelo is given a run.

The midfielder has finally found a new football home after missing out on two years of football due to a drug ban, and the former Bucs general’s experience could come in handy should he be called upon.

While consistency is expected to be the order of the day for Baroka, Sundowns, on the other hand, are likely to field changes.

The Brazilians were without Gaston Sirino who was serving the last of his two-match suspension and Lebohang Maboe who was rested, but Sundowns have since confirmed that the former is likely to miss the clash with injury.

Maboe is currently the club’s top scorer in the league and Mosimane will hope that the 24-year-old will inject some energy into the attack, although he faces a late fitness test.

The Sundowns technical team might be tempted to rest some of their ageing players, perhaps they might choose to give Rivaldo Coetzee a run while Sibusiso Vilakazi, who is still getting reacquainted after a long-term injury, might continue to settle for a place on the bench.

Match Preview

Heading into the game, Sundowns will be confident considering their dominance over Baroka.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides with the Tshwane giants winning three and Baroka victorious on just one occasion.

Bakgaga have also never beaten Sundowns in a league match which might bode well for Sundowns who will be desperate to get their fortunes back on track especially as they await sanctions following the recent guilty verdict handed down to them.