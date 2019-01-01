Baroka terminate Kaizer Chiefs target Mdantsane's contract - report

Wedson Nyirenda's team will have to go into the market to replace three of their departed players when the transfer window opens next week

FC have reportedly parted ways with three of their players, including target Mduduzi Mdantsane effective immediately.

According to various reports from the Limpopo province, Mdantsane was shown the exit door soon after Baroka's 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

The other two players are Matome Mabeba and Orebotse Mongae who were also informed of the club's decision to release them alongside Mdantsande.

FarPost reports Mdantsane had a fallout with the Baroka management after turning down an offer to renew his contract which is set to expire in June 2020.

He was subsequently stripped of the captaincy as his relationship with the club bosses took the strain.

Mdantsane, one of Baroka's best players over the last three seasons, has been heavily linked with a possible move to Amakhosi although he previously denied any knowledge of the reports.

The left-footer was nurtured at Naturena as a teenager before seeking greener pastures as it became clearer he was not going to be promoted to the first team.

At this stage, it is unclear as to why both Mabeba and Mongae were released from their contracts.

The trio will have to wait until the start of next year when the mid-season transfer window opens to find new teams.