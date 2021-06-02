Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

After suffering defeat in Mpumalanga last weekend, the Buccaneers are again on the road but this time in Limpopo for their season's penultimate match

Orlando Pirates continue with their push to play in Africa when they clash with Baroka FC in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

After losing 1-0 to TS Galaxy last Sunday, when they blew an opportunity to climb one rung up the ladder and settle on third spot while coming two points behind second-placed AmaZulu, Pirates are on a redemption mission.

That result complicated the remainder of their campaign which now sees their chances of playing in next season's Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup no longer in their hands, but largely dependent on how AmaZulu and third-placed Golden Arrows fare in their respective remaining games.

Even if the Buccaneers beat Baroka while Usuthu and Arrows win their matches on Wednesday, Pirates will remain stuck outside the top-three going into their final match of the season at the weekend.

What could further complicate the Soweto giants' mission in Polokwane is that they face a Baroka side keen to end the season in the top half of the table.

Currently, Bakgaga ba Ga-Mphahlele are ninth on the standings just two points behind TS Galaxy, who are eighth.

Game Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, June 2 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Premier League channel 203

Squads & Team News

Baroka have no suspensions in their camp in what is some good news for coach Thoka Matsimela.

With veteran Namibia midfielder Ananias Gebhardt, forward Evidence Makgopa, Goodman Mosele and Malawian striker Richard Mbulu all enjoying some good form all season, Pirates have something to seriously worry about.

Pirates will be without suspended utility player Abel Mabaso.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man, who has of late been deployed as a defensive midfielder, was red-carded against TS Galaxy and is ineligible for selection.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer might not be too worried about Mabaso's absence as he has Ben Motshwari available, who is returning from suspension, while Siphesihle and Thabang Monare also act as cover in that position.

Forwards Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu have been struggling with injuries in what has compromised the Soweto giants upfront, where Frank Mhango is the only available natural number nine.

Match Preview

Pirates continue to be haunted by lack of consistency in the league this season.

The defeat by TS Galaxy confirmed again their struggle to complete two consecutive wins after they arrived in Nelspruit on the backdrop of an important victory over AmaZulu.

Their current league form is defined by two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five outings in which they have managed to score four goals, while conceding as many.

Their opponents Baroka have not tasted defeat in their last three games but just a win, three draws and a defeat have seen them battle to cement a spot in the top-eight.

Just like Pirates, Bakgaga have struggled for goals recently, managing just three in five matches but have compensated for that with a defence which has shipped in three goals as well.

After beating AmaZulu in their second last game away in Durban, Baroka could be fancying upsetting the Buccaneers, who last won on the road against Chippa United in early March before failing to secure maximum points away from home in four league outings.

Article continues below

The Limpopo outfit has also enjoyed 14 days without being involved in competitive action since their last match in which they were held 0-0 at home by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

During Baroka's period of rest, Pirates have played a Confederation Cup game and two PSL fixtures.

Matsimela's men have proven to be a stubborn team against traditional giants this season and they held the Buccaneers to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November 2020.