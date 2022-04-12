Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates have an opportunity to dislodge Kaizer Chiefs from third spot on the Premier Soccer League standings when they face Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently placed fifth, Pirates are bidding for a top-two finish which would guarantee them Caf Champions League football next season.

It’s a battle they are involved in against their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, second-placed Royal AM and Cape Town City who are currently fourth on the table.

They would be hoping to make progress on Tuesday with a win in Limpopo.

But as it stands, finishing second looks tough for the Buccaneers who will still not catch up with Royal AM even if they win and would have played a game more than the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Chiefs would still have played three games fewer than Pirates while Cape Town City have two fewer.

Tuesday’s match might prove to be a tough one for Pirates as they face basement side Baroka who are desperate to escape relegation.

Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane has shown he is under intense pressure in recent games as shown by his body language on the bench as well as running out of words during post-match interviews.

He would be hoping hosting Pirates will not be another difficult evening to explain to the Baroka fans what could have happened.

Thobejane welcomes back midfielder Tshepo Mokhabi who missed their last game against Marumo Gallants due to suspension after being red-carded against Cape Town City.

Pirates welcome back defender Olisa Ndah from illness and suspension which saw him miss the last two games.

First, the Nigeria international fell ill on the morning of their Caf Confederation Cup match against Al-Ittihad, before serving a suspension in their last match against Sekhukhune United.

Vincent Pule remains out recovering from a long-term injury and has started training with the rest of the squad.

Pirates have not tasted defeat in their last five games across all competitions while Baroka have won two and lost three.

On the league front, Bagkaga Ba Mphahlele have conceded six goals in their last two games and Pirates would be hoping for their opponents’ defence to stay leaking.

Also, since Baroka have shipped in 33 goals, the second-highest in this campaign, it would give Pirates some confidence of breaching the Bakgaga defence.

But with Baroka having forced a 0-0 draw against Pirates in the reverse league fixture in December 2021, they could be fancying collecting something from the Soweto giants again.