Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Bucs are hoping to move closer to the top four teams with a win over Bakgaga, who are desperate to move further away from the relegation zone

FC are set to welcome in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Bakgaga have been inconsistent in the league and they are also winless in their last two games having drawn 0-0 with away in their previous match.

Wedson Nyirenda is now hoping to guide Baroka to their maiden home win of the season, but they will face a rejuvenated Pirates side.

The Buccaneers returned to winning ways in the league when they secured a 3-2 win over Baroka's Limpopo rivals, at home in their last game.

Rhulani Mokwena is now keen to ensure Pirates overcome a struggling Bakgaga side and record two consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

Game Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, December 07 Time 15:30 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Baroka have not reported any injuries ahead of the clash with Pirates, but they announced the signing of former midfielder Kgotso Maloka on Wednesday.

Nyirenda will be hoping Prince Nxumalo rediscovers his scoring form with the experienced striker having netted their last league goal which was the winner against Polokwane City.

Bakgaga are currently placed 13th on the league standings and a victory over Bucs will see them move into the top eight if they win by three clear goals.

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Mokwena has revealed there are players returning from injuries, but Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the match after being sent off in the win over Polokwane.

All eyes will be on Frank Mhango as the Malawian attacker looks to maintain his scoring form having netted in each of his last two competitive games and he will be looking to inspire Bucs to an away win.

The Buccaneers find themselves on eighth spot on the league standings and a victory over Bakgaga will see them move up to fifth spot - two points behind fourth-placed .

Match Preview

Baroka have one of the worst home records in the league this season as they are winless having registered three draws and four defeats in seven home games.

The Limpopo side is also struggling in front of goal having failed to find the back of the net in three of their last five home games and Nyirenda will be concerned by their inability to score goals.

On the other hand, Pirates have been inconsistent on the road this season having recorded two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five away games.

However, scoring goals on the road has not been a problem for the Soweto giants as they have netted six goals in their last four away games and kept two clean sheets in the process.

In head-to-head stats since the 2016/17 season, Baroka and Pirates have clashed in six league matches.

Unbeaten Bucs have dominated this fixture registering two wins and four draws in the sequence.

Pirates collected four points from Baroka last season as they won 2-1 in Polokwane before they drew 1-1 in Soweto.