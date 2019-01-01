Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates just like any other match - Nyirenda

Saturday's clash a meeting of two struggling sides whose coaches appear under pressure to perform

FC coach Wedson Nyirenda says they will not give special treatment to when they meet the Soweto giants in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Only three points separate eighth-placed Pirates and Baroka, who are on 12th position just two points ahead of bottom-placed .

With Pirates struggling this season and with Baroka also desperate for three points, Nyirenda is approaching Pirates just like any other PSL opponent.

"This game is just as important as any other game for me. We need points. It doesn't matter if it's Pirates or whoever, all the games are equal because they all give you three points if you win," Nyirenda told Sowetan Live.

The struggles of Baroka has seen Nyirenda's future being a subject of speculation for a number of weeks.

But Nyirenda is wearing a brave face, appearing not to fear losing his job.

"I enjoy what I do, I take each game as it comes . I don't care whatever comes. Whatever happens, I don't care," added Nyirenda.

"I care about the present, what is here now. Yes, we need the points to move up on the log, but I really don't care about what comes next.

"Win or lose I don't care because everything is taken care of by my God. We work hard as coaches, but sometimes we need God to help us and he never fails."

Baroka go into the match on the backdrop of a 0-0 away draw with Chippa United last Sunday.