Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Masandawana will be on the road for the first time in 2021 as they visit wounded Bakgaka

will be seeking to consolidate their Premier Soccer League ( ) lead when they travel to FC for Saturday’s clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Tied at 21 points with second-placed Swallows FC, but enjoying a superior goal difference, Sundowns would be keen for a victory and wait for the Dube Birds' showdown against 24 hours later.

Interestingly, Downs would be facing a team which did them a huge favour on the final day of last season to hand them a third-straight league title.

Baroka held 1-1, a result which paved way for Masandawana to overtake Amakhosi who had come within 31 minutes to clinch the league crown after leading the standings for 28 games.

But on Saturday, all that is behind as Sundowns’ focus is maintaining their place at the top of the standings, while eighth-placed Baroka are looking to improve their fortunes.

Game Baroka FC v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, January 9 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela’s biggest hope in breaching the Downs defence could be relying on forward Richard Mbulu who is their top goalscorer with four goals in eight matches.

The Malawian missed their last game against TS Galaxy and would be much-needed against the log leaders.

Another player who could carry Bakgaka on Saturday is Evidence Makgopa who is their second-highest scorer with three goals.

Makgopa also missed the trip to Galaxy and it is not yet clear if he would be available against Sundowns.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was absent in their last match and the reasons for this are still unclear but his return would be a major boost.

In the Zimbabwean’s absence, Oscarine Masuluke guarded goal with Ndzalama Mbiza being his understudy.

For the past four matches across all competitions, Sundowns have missed the services of attacking midfielder Themba Zwane, arguably their best players so far this season.

It is not yet clear what has sidelined Zwane but Masandawana said they have been hit by injuries and medical conditions lately.

But earlier this week, co-coach Rhulani Mokwena hinted at fielding their full-strength team against Baroka, saying they are “welcoming a lot of players back to training” and almost “getting a clean bill of health.”

This could be an indication that Zwane who has managed seven goals in as many PSL games this season could be back.

Already, forward Kermit Erasmus has returned after a brief spell on the sidelines, while captain Hlompho Kekana is also slowly coming back.

After being an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 3-1 Caf victory over Jwaneng Galaxy, Gaston Sirino could be given a run for his first league match of the season.

Midfielder Gift Motupa was recently reported to be close to full fitness and it would not be a surprise if he features on the bench as he awaits his Downs debut.

Match Preview

Sundowns go into Saturday’s match on the backdrop of an 11 match unbeaten run in the league including edging Orlando Pirates 1-0 in their last PSL game.

Interestingly, their last defeat came at the hands of Baroka, a 1-0 loss during the PSL bio-bubble in August 2020 before Bakgaka went on to do Downs a favour on the final day of the campaign.

But now, this is a different season as Sundowns boast a much-beefed squad while Baroka made a few additions to their team.

The Brazilians are in top form this season and look strong enough to run over struggling Baroka.

The Limpopo side’s coach Matsimela has struggled to guide the team to an impressive run in the past few games after promisingly starting the season.

Article continues below

Baroka started the season with two wins and a draw in their first three games, but fizzled out and have managed just one win in their last five outings as they dropped to the middle of the table.

But Matsimela and his men would be keen to pick up form against the defending champions in what could hand them confidence and breathe life into their next matches.

What could, however, work against Baroka is their defence which has conceded 13 goals in nine league games, the third-highest number shipped in the league so far in this campaign.