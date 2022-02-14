Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will return to Premier Soccer League action when they take on Baroka FC at Pietersburg Stadium on Monday.

The reigning champions' last league assignment saw them beat Chippa United 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium with defender Sandile Mthethwa scoring an own goal before midfielder Teboho Mokoena grabbed the second.

However, they were in action on Friday as they secured a 1-0 win against Sudanese side Al-Hilal in their opening Group A match of the Caf Champions League at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. It was Themba Zwane, who notched the all-important goal in the eighth minute to give them a winning start in the competition.

Meanwhile, Baroka won their last league assignment after edging out Royal AM 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium while in the Round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup, they eliminated Stellenbosch FC after picking a 1-0 win at Danie Craven Stadium.

Game Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Monday, February 14 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane has a full squad to pick from as he strives to win their third straight match in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians have a squad with fitness concerns with Lebohang Maboe, who is struggling with a knee injury, and Thabiso Kutumela, who has a muscle injury doubtful for the fixture.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi had admitted they will come up against a formidable team that always gives them a hard time but they are ready to get maximum points.

“We are playing against a team that usually gives us a hard time, Baroka is a hard-running team with some very industrious players such as [Evidence] Makgopa [Nhlanhla] Mgaga,” Mngqithi told the club’s official website ahead of the game.

“It has always been a little bit tough to play against Baroka, we are playing against a very formidable side. If you remember at the [end of last year] they lost against Stellenbosch but they created five or six chances in that match, and then they went to Stellenbosch and got a result in a territory that is very hostile and difficult to play in.”

Mngqithi’s sentiments are echoed by defender Lyle Lakay, who said: “We know what to expect from teams that are down there, they are going to fight for everything as they are fighting for their lives.

“We know what to expect from them and we know how dangerous they are. Being at home I think they are going to come at us, given that they need the points, they wouldn’t want to sit back.”

Match Preview

The last meeting between the two sides was on December 14, 2021, and the game saw Masandawana fight for a 2-1 victory, despite playing half of the contest with 10 men after Kermit Erasmus’ red card.

It was Rivaldo Coetzee who scored the opener for the Brazilians before Erasmus was sent off and then Richard Mbulu levelled for Bakgakga. However, Zwane rifled home the winner with seven minutes left to the final whistle.

The last time Baroka managed to beat Sundowns was in 2020 when Ananias Junior Gebhardt scored in the 1-0 victory at Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium.

In the 2021 season, it was Sundowns who carried maximum points from the two meetings, winning the first 2-0 away before returning home to seal the double over them after another 2-0 result.

Article continues below

Sundowns are currently topping the 16-team table with 47 points from 20 matches. They have managed 14 wins, five draws, and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Baroka are sitting in position 15 after accumulating 13 points from 17 outings. They have won three matches, drawn four, and suffered 10 defeats.