Baroka FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs have an opportunity to go second on the Premier Soccer League standings when they face Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth on the table, Amakhosi travel to Limpopo where claiming maximum points would leave them 16 points less than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

They come up against bottom-placed Baroka seeking to pick themselves up after starting 2022 on the backfoot.

Elimination from the Nedbank Cup as well as the 0-0 league draw against Cape Town City mark Chiefs’ run this year so far.

But bouncing back on Saturday would be a huge step in their bid to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League campaign.

If they manage to win, their stay on second spot could, however, be short-lived if Royal AM beat SuperSport United on Sunday.

It is a potentially stormy battle at Peter Mokaba as Baroka are at the foot of the table and desperate to maintain their PSL status.

Game Baroka FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, February 26 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

No Baroka player is suspended for Saturday’s match and that is good news for coach Kgoloko Thobejane.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele will be hoping to play Ntiyiso Bombi and Nhlanhla Mgaga who went off early in their 4-0 defeat by Sekhukhune United last weekend.

The availability of central midfielder Cole Alexander is in doubt for this match, having been injured since December 2021.

Also a doubt is utility player Njabulo Ngcobo who picked up an injury recently.

With Samir Nurkovic having fully recovered from injury, he could make his first start since September.

Leonardo Castro is also expected back following fitness concerns that have kept him out this year.

Match Preview

While Chiefs arrive in Polokwane on the backdrop of a difficult start to the year, it is worse for Baroka who are fresh from a morale-sapping 4-0 defeat by Sekhukhune United last weekend.





That heavy defeat for Baroka was their third in the last five PSL games in which they have also recorded a victory and a draw.







Chiefs have managed three wins, a win and a draw in their last five league outings while scoring seven goals and conceding twice.



The Soweto giants were 2-1 winners over Baroka at FNB Stadium the last time they met Bagkaga back in August 2021 in what was their second league game of the season.





