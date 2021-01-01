Baroka FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

After making history on the continent last weekend, Amakhosi switch attention to their domestic responsibilities

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to build on their Caf Champions League triumph when they visit Baroka for Thursday's Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Fresh from reaching the Champions League quarter-finals in a season they debuted in the group stage of the continental competition, the Baroka match comes at the right time for Amakhosi when they are in good form.

They are currently ninth on the PSL standings and face a team that is three rungs below them although only a point separates the two sides.

Victory would see Chiefs jump just one place to eighth spot while if Baroka win, the Limpopo side would displace Amakhosi from position nine.

Game Baroka FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Thursday, April 15 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Baroka will be without goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who is serving the final match of his suspension after being red-carded against Bloemfontein Celtic on March 20.

Also suspended for Baroka is attacker Nhlanhla Mgaga, who received his fourth yellow card in their last league match against Cape Town City.

Gavin Hunt's Chiefs welcome back striker Samir Nurkovic, who missed their Champions League trip to Horoya AC last week due to suspension.

The Serb is joined in the team by goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who was also suspended for the Horoya match but Itumeleng Khune is likely to retain his place between the goalposts following his heroic performance in Conakry.

It is not yet clear if forward Leonardo Castro will be back after he broke his nose in a league match against Stellenbosch last week.

The availability of Anthony Akumu, Philani Zulu, Kgotso Moleko and Darrel Matsheke, who all missed the trip to Horoya, has not yet been updated by Chiefs.

Match Preview

Chiefs arrive in Limpopo walking tall following an eight-match unbeaten run of four matches each shared between the PSL and Champions League.

This is a rare run of form in a season they have been largely struggling.

Meeting an Amakhosi side high in confidence could be a real cause for concern for Baroka, who have not won in their last four games in which they have recorded three draws and a defeat.

Article continues below

The reverse fixture between Chiefs and Bakgaga ba ga Mphahlele ended in a 1-1 draw in January at FNB Stadium and Chiefs had to be saved by Goodman Mosele's own goal to earn a draw in that match.

Their clash in the PSL bio-bubble seven months ago ended 1-1 as well.