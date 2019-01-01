Baroka FC sign Malawi international Richard Mbulu from Costa do Sol

Bakgaga have reinforced their striking department after retaining their status in the top flight league

Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit FC has announced the signing of Malawi international Richard Mbulu.

The 25-year-old striker moved to the Limpopo-based side from Mozambican top flight side CD Costa do Sol.

Bakgaga revealed that Mbulu had signed a three-year contract with the club on their official Twitter page:

“Richard Mbulu, a striker from Clube de Desportos Da Costa Do Sol in Mozambique signed with Baroka FC for three years contract,” a statement read.

Mbulu is an experienced striker having played in Mozambique and .

The Mangoche-born forward won the Malawian Premier League Golden Boot award in 2016 while playing for Malawi Armed Forces (MAFCO) FC.

Costa do Sol then signed him at the beginning of 2017, but he left the club for Portuguese lower division side Sanjoanense a few months later.

Mbulu, who represented the Flames of Malawi at the 2018 in Polokwane, rejoined Costa do Sol last year and he since secured a move to Bakgaka.

The well-travelled frontman is also part of the Malawi squad which will participate in the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban

He will compete with the likes Onkabetse Makgantai, Siyabonga Vilane and Jemondre Dickens in the Baroka striking department.