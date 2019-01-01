Baroka FC sign former SuperSport United defender Denwin Farmer

The SuperSport academy product has found a new home following an unsuccessful spell with the Team of Choice

FC have continued their signing spree by adding defender Denwin Farmer to their squad.

The lanky central defender struggled for game time at the Team of Choice and the club offloaded the player.

The KwaZulu-Natal side announced Farmer's departure on their official Twitter page on Wednesday morning.

"CLUB STATEMENT: The club has released defender Denwin Farmer by mutual agreement. Denwin departs for Baroka FC."

"We would like to wish him all the best #WeAreUnited," a club statement read.

Maritzburg decided to part ways with Farmer after signing defender Kwanda Mngonyama from last month. The 22-year-old player became Bakgaga's eighth signing ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.



Baroka have also signed Loydt Kazapua, Gerald Phiri Jr, Kamohelo Mohasha, Sibonelo Ngobane, Manuel Kambala, Richard Mbulu as well as Phelelani Shozi.

Former youth international Farmer made only three appearances across all competitions as Maritburg battled relegation last season.

The Team of Choice had signed Farmer from SuperSport United on a four-year deal in July 2018.

The reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions will open their 2019/20 campaign against Cape Town City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, August 3.