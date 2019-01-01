Baroka FC sign former Maritzburg United midfielder Khulekani Madondo

The experienced midfielder is set to revive his football career in the top tier with Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele

Former midfielder Khulekani Madondo has found a new home at after signing a one-year deal with an option to extend.

The reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions’ media officer Richard Mashabane confirmed the signing on Wednesday.

“Yes, we have signed Khulekani Madondo. It is a one-year deal with an option to renew,” Mashabane told Goal.

Madondo becomes the seventh signing for the Limpopo-based club following the arrivals of Manuel Kambala, Phelelani Shozi, Gerald Phiri Jnr, Komohelo Mohasha, Sibonelo Ngubane as well as Richard Mbulu.

The Pietermaritzburg-born attacker was previously on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Richards Bay FC and he will want to revive his football career in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Having last played in the top flight for Platinum Stars (Cape Umoya United) back in the 2016/17 season, Madondo will have to impress coach Wedson Nyirenda to earn a regular spot in the starting XI.

With his experience, the 29-year-old is expected to help Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele avoid another relegation dog-fight in the upcoming 2019/20 PSL term.

Meanwhile, Baroka could still make more signings with the club having also reportedly been linked with a move for defender Justice Chabalala.